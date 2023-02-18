B. Riley Lowers Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Price Target to $204.00

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $207.00 to $204.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $38.77 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $6.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.45 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut Arch Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $159.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.27 and a 200-day moving average of $143.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $183.53.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $23.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.90 by $12.28. The company had revenue of $859.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.37 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 111.61% and a net margin of 29.61%. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $13.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Resources will post 51.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.11 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 1.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 623 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arch Resources news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $28,074.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,092 shares of company stock worth $159,617. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Arch Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Arch Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Arch Resources by 113.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arch Resources

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.