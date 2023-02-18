B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rogers (NYSE:ROG)

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $180.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rogers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rogers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Rogers from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $148.98 on Tuesday. Rogers has a 12 month low of $98.45 and a 12 month high of $274.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.00 and a 200-day moving average of $180.65.

In other Rogers news, Director Jeffrey J. Owens bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,850 shares in the company, valued at $690,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rogers by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,864,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $692,865,000 after buying an additional 48,416 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,091,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $505,978,000 after acquiring an additional 31,905 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,666,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rogers by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,088,000 after purchasing an additional 389,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Rogers by 35,179.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 640,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,415,000 after purchasing an additional 638,501 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

