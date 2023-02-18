B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Lowered to C$6.75 at National Bankshares

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. M Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday. Cormark lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.36.

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$4.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.61. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 75.86%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

