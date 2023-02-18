Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Badger Meter stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.29. The company had a trading volume of 199,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,601. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.99 and a beta of 0.90. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $123.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.39 and a 200 day moving average of $106.62.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.90 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $497,681,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $322,037,000 after acquiring an additional 52,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,097,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,750,000 after acquiring an additional 26,896 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,184,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,870,000 after acquiring an additional 18,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 8.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,010,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,732,000 after acquiring an additional 78,363 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

