Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Badger Meter stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.29. The company had a trading volume of 199,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,601. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.99 and a beta of 0.90. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $123.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.39 and a 200 day moving average of $106.62.
Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.90 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.
