Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) Trading 1% Higher

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 101.20 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 100.40 ($1.22). Approximately 1,184,190 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 860,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.40 ($1.21).

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £355.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 93.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 88.78.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $0.35. Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -4.81%.

About Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

