Ballast Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ballast Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $240.53 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.39 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $259.06 and a 200-day moving average of $256.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Cowen dropped their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.06.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.