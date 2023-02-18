Ballast Advisors LLC Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,022 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises 1.5% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,569 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,799 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,739,878 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $403,878,000 after acquiring an additional 95,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.28.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $34.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.02. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.50%. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.