Ballast Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 0.7% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,083 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 79.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 65,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24,238.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance
SCHH stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.32.
