Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 135 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ballast Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 72.2% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 240.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 39.1% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $172.52 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The stock has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.57.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.31.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

