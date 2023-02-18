Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 143 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Ballast Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 182,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,791,000 after buying an additional 15,466 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 78,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,207,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 42,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $236.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.60. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $201.82 and a 12 month high of $268.70.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.