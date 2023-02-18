Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 768 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ballast Advisors LLC cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medtronic Stock Up 0.7 %

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $84.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.91. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

