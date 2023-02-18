Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 843 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ballast Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in AT&T by 2.0% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 203,165,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,116,563,000 after buying an additional 3,888,097 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,938,000 after purchasing an additional 950,450 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in AT&T by 4.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,764 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in AT&T by 44.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in AT&T by 12.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,618,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE T opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $18.11. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

