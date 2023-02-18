Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) is Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s 5th Largest Position

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,390,374 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,796,467 shares during the quarter. Banco Bradesco makes up approximately 4.2% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned about 0.27% of Banco Bradesco worth $104,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBD. Bank of America lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Itaú Unibanco raised Banco Bradesco to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Itau BBA Securities raised Banco Bradesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bradesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.05.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 1.1 %

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

BBD opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.70. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.0036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

See Also

