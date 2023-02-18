Banxa (OTC:BNXAF) Stock Price Down 22.5%

Banxa Holdings Inc. (OTC:BNXAF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 22.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.31. 4,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 11,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
Banxa Stock Down 22.5 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51.
About Banxa
Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges. The company offers a conversion widget/API product to third parties who require fiat on-and off-ramps that allows to embed its product into the crypto ecosystem. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.
