Barclays Cuts Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Price Target to GBX 390

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 397 ($4.82) to GBX 390 ($4.73) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.55) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.07) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank cut Legal & General Group to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 345 ($4.19) to GBX 290 ($3.52) in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 285 ($3.46) to GBX 290 ($3.52) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 331.29 ($4.02).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Legal & General Group Price Performance

Shares of LGEN opened at GBX 260 ($3.16) on Tuesday. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 201.40 ($2.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 287.90 ($3.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of £15.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 764.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 255.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 251.25.

Insider Activity at Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Company Profile

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Nilufer von Bismarck bought 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £6,183.75 ($7,506.37). In other Legal & General Group news, insider Nilufer von Bismarck bought 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £6,183.75 ($7,506.37). Also, insider Ric Lewis bought 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £3,276.75 ($3,977.60). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,636.

(Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.