Barclays Increases NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Price Target to $21.00

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of NerdWallet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NerdWallet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NerdWallet stock opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11. NerdWallet has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -103.11 and a beta of 2.08.

In other news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 6,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $66,760.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,562.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 6,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $66,760.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,562.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 26,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $249,789.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,866,275.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,214 shares of company stock valued at $97,089. Corporate insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 1,094.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in NerdWallet during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NerdWallet during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in NerdWallet by 542.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in NerdWallet during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

