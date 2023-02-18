Barclays Initiates Coverage on Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Aptiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Aptiv from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.76.

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV stock opened at $119.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.56. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $144.72. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Activity

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 82.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 147.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Featured Articles

