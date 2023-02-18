Barclays Raises Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $122.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPLK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.27.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $105.00 on Wednesday. Splunk has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $150.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.88 and its 200 day moving average is $89.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $929.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. Analysts expect that Splunk will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Splunk by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Recommended Stories

