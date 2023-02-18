Barclays Reiterates €52.00 Price Target for Nemetschek (ETR:NEM)

Barclays set a €52.00 ($55.91) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($62.37) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($58.06) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €45.00 ($48.39) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Nemetschek Stock Down 2.1 %

NEM opened at €50.66 ($54.47) on Wednesday. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of €42.78 ($46.00) and a twelve month high of €115.90 ($124.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €50.19 and a 200 day moving average price of €52.51. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 36.19.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.