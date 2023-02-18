Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Barnes Group updated its FY23 guidance to $2.10-2.30 EPS.
Barnes Group Stock Performance
Shares of B stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $43.47. The company had a trading volume of 356,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,276. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24.
Barnes Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Barnes Group from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barnes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.
Barnes Group Company Profile
Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.
