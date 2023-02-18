Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $50.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BBWI. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Argus upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.50.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 0.0 %

BBWI opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $58.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.40.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 12.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 81.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 151.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

