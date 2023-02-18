Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2444 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Beach Energy’s previous dividend of $0.12.

BCHEY opened at $21.91 on Friday. Beach Energy has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64.

Beach Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through following business segments: Cooper Basin, Other Australia, and International. The Cooper Basin segment represents oil and gas sales from Australian production. The Other Australia segment includes the Group’s interest in all on-shore and off-shore production and exploration tenements within Australia.

