Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2444 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Beach Energy’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Beach Energy Price Performance
BCHEY opened at $21.91 on Friday. Beach Energy has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64.
About Beach Energy
