Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $89,000 Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSLV. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 24,389.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,988,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,941 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,360,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,289,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,166 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,491,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after buying an additional 935,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,878,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PSLV opened at $7.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $9.31.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

