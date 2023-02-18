Beldex (BDX) Price Tops $0.0389 on Top Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $156.29 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,691.72 or 0.06864949 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00079349 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00028393 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00058216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010381 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00028701 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

