Beldex Price Hits $0.0391 on Top Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0391 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $157.16 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,694.72 or 0.06865085 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00079154 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00028495 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00057888 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000348 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00028905 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

