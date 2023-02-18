Beldex Trading 8.4% Higher This Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. In the last week, Beldex has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $157.30 million and $2.71 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,693.84 or 0.06891231 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00079899 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00028663 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00057702 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00010506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

