Bend DAO (BEND) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $270.31 Million

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last week, Bend DAO has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $270.31 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0270 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bend DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.47 or 0.00423159 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,920.29 or 0.28030826 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bend DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bend DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bend DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bend DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.