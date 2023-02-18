BinaryX Price Up 32.6% Over Last Week (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last week, BinaryX has traded up 32.6% against the dollar. BinaryX has a total market cap of $489.15 million and $28.84 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX token can currently be purchased for approximately $169.20 or 0.00685316 BTC on major exchanges.
About BinaryX
BinaryX’s genesis date was May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,212,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,890,919 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.
BinaryX Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.
