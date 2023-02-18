BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the January 15th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 865,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sylvia Mcbrinn bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $30,821.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,011.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCAB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla during the second quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla during the third quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of BioAtla by 843.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of BioAtla by 144.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioAtla Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BioAtla from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on BioAtla in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

BCAB stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24. BioAtla has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $12.15.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

