BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the January 15th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 865,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
In other news, Director Sylvia Mcbrinn bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $30,821.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,011.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCAB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla during the second quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla during the third quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of BioAtla by 843.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of BioAtla by 144.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BCAB stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24. BioAtla has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $12.15.
BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.
