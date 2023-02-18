BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on BIOL. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on BIOLASE to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark cut their price objective on BIOLASE to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
BIOLASE Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BIOL remained flat at $0.49 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 197,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $9.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BIOLASE
BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BIOLASE (BIOL)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.