BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BIOL. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on BIOLASE to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark cut their price objective on BIOLASE to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

BIOLASE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL remained flat at $0.49 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 197,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $9.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BIOLASE

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BIOLASE by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in BIOLASE by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in BIOLASE by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 52,887 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BIOLASE by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

