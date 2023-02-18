BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioVie’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

BioVie Price Performance

BioVie stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. BioVie has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $202.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.90.

Get BioVie alerts:

Institutional Trading of BioVie

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BioVie by 1,165.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 273,800 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. grew its position in BioVie by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 294,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 133,346 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BioVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $981,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BioVie by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 37,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in BioVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and marketing drug therapies for liver disease. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.