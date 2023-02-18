BitCash (BITC) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges

BitCash (BITC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One BitCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitCash has traded 28.2% higher against the dollar. BitCash has a market cap of $28,356.21 and approximately $350.46 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitCash Profile

BitCash’s genesis date was August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. BitCash’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcash. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitCash is www.choosebitcash.com. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

