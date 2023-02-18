Bitcicoin (BITCI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $873,381.34

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Bitcicoin has a market capitalization of $35.12 million and $873,381.34 worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcicoin has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.46 or 0.00425170 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,919.88 or 0.28164059 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About Bitcicoin

Bitcicoin (BITCI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 29,913,670,123 coins and its circulating supply is 7,789,232,108 coins. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcicoin’s official website is www.bitcichain.com. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcicoin is medium.com/@bitcicom.

Bitcicoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin, the mainnet coin of the BitciChain blockchain, gains value with Token projects created on the Bitcichain blockchain. For the transfer of tokens on Bitcichain, the blockchain network fee is paid with Bitcicoin. Bitcicoin can be easily stored in Bitci E-Wallets developed by Bitci Teknoloji. Bitcicoin can be traded on Bitci.com and all stock exchanges on which it is listed.Proof of Authority (PoA) is an algorithm that offers a more flexible blockchain consensus mechanism as an alternative to Proof of Work and Proof of Stake, performs better in terms of transaction capacity per second, and provides a consensus mechanism based on the reputation of the validator itself.In Proof-of-Authority-based networks, transactions and blocks are validated by validated accounts known as “validators”. Validators run software that enables transactions in blocks.See the Features tab for additional information.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

