BitcoinBR Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $0.00 (BTCBR)

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One BitcoinBR token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitcoinBR has traded down 100% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinBR has a market cap of $0.00 and $192.57 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BitcoinBR

BitcoinBR Profile

BitcoinBR was first traded on November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,940,291,018 tokens. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinBR’s official website is btcbr.info. The official message board for BitcoinBR is bitcoinbr.medium.com. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info.

BitcoinBR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. It utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency BTCBR, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinBR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinBR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinBR using one of the exchanges listed above.

