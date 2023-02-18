Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Short Interest Update

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the January 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 864,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Knight

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 549,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,941,000 after acquiring an additional 162,930 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,220,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Black Knight from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.

Black Knight Price Performance

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.94. 769,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,070. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.71. Black Knight has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.50.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

