BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Raised by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 2.5% of Haverford Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Haverford Trust Co owned 0.22% of BlackRock worth $180,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $716.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $729.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $686.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $788.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 57.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $738.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $33,175,698. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

