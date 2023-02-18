Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Director Buys $25,652.97 in Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ruth Porat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $93.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $132.93.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 153.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,878,576,000 after buying an additional 581,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Blackstone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Blackstone by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,863,000 after purchasing an additional 62,922 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,424,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,610,000 after purchasing an additional 509,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 0.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $604,405,000 after purchasing an additional 66,646 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

