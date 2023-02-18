Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore Sells 6,238 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $147,216.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 155,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, January 23rd, Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 3,963 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $99,075.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 26,833 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $622,793.93.

NYSE BE opened at $23.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.88.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 20,642.17% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $462.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 228,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 23,509 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 9,109.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 210,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 56,503 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

