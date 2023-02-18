Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 92.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloomin’ Brands updated its Q1 guidance to $0.85 to $0.90 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.91 to $3.00 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $27.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.86. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloomin’ Brands

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $4,655,523.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,610.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.