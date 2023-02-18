Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.91 to $3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.70. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.85 to $0.90 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BLMN traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $27.51. 2,093,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,668. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.92. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $27.94.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 90.47% and a net margin of 2.31%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Insider Activity at Bloomin’ Brands

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $4,655,523.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,585,610.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $16,198,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $13,494,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2,002.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 612,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 583,532 shares during the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

