Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Given New $16.75 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $16.75 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OWL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blue Owl Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 price objective on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $14.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $395.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently -1,733.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

