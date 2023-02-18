Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO. owned about 0.23% of Bluegreen Vacations worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,119,000 after buying an additional 14,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,734,000 after acquiring an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 19,657 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 74.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 290,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 124,143 shares during the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BVH opened at $32.37 on Friday. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.71.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

