BMO Capital Markets Boosts Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Price Target to $200.00

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday.

Arch Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

Arch Resources stock opened at $159.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. Arch Resources has a 1 year low of $110.97 and a 1 year high of $183.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $23.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.90 by $12.28. The business had revenue of $859.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.37 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 121.03% and a net margin of 35.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Resources will post 46.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $3.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $28,074.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $28,074.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,092 shares of company stock worth $159,617. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Arch Resources by 113.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

