BMO Capital Markets Raises Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Price Target to C$15.00

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Algoma Steel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Down 2.9 %

ASTL stock opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $801.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Algoma Steel Group by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Further Reading

