BMO Capital Markets Raises Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $183.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $163.00 to $183.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MAR. Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Marriott International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $178.31.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.9 %

Marriott International stock opened at $172.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The stock has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

