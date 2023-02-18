BNB (BNB) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $475.90 Million

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 18th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $316.14 or 0.01280940 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $49.92 billion and approximately $475.90 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,897,553 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

