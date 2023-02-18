BNB One Day Volume Reaches $471.40 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 18th. BNB has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion and approximately $471.40 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $316.08 or 0.01283224 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,897,584 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,897,731.15509453 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 317.38956865 USD and is up 3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1191 active market(s) with $642,649,112.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

