Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Short Interest Up 6.0% in January

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Bogota Financial Price Performance

BSBK stock remained flat at $11.27 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419. Bogota Financial has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $158.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26.

Get Bogota Financial alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSBK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 46,177.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bogota Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bogota Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bogota Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

(Get Rating)

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bogota Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bogota Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.