Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) Shares Up 4.4%

Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. 8,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 42,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bon Natural Life stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Bon Natural Life at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements.

