Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Short Interest Down 6.7% in January

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 4,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 83.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Boston Properties Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $70.44 on Friday. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $64.03 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 72.59%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

